New contenders, new calculations: How AAP, JBP and LJP are redrawing Assam’s poll scene

As Assam moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, the political scene is starting to change. The BJP-led alliance and the Opposition bloc are still the main players, but some new parties are now stepping in and gaining attention.

These include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jai Bharat Party (JBP), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Each of these parties has its own plan and is trying to connect with voters in different ways, based on what they believe people in Assam want.

AAP: Building from the grassroot

For the Aam Aadmi Party, Assam represents both a challenge and an opportunity. With its first list of 14 candidates already announced, the party has signalled that it is not here for symbolic participation. Instead, it is attempting to build a grassroots presence across regions of Upper Assam, Central Assam and Lower Assam alike.

What sets AAP apart is its clear reluctance to rely on alliances. Drawing from past experiences, particularly with the Congress, the party appears determined to go solo. The logic is to contest widely, even if victory is limited, to create a durable organisational base.

As AAP’s Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma put it, “We have started working at the ground level as part of the preparations for the Assembly polls.” He further underscored the party’s stance on alliances, stating, “The Congress is the biggest opposition force in Assam. However, it is not a reliable partner… They always betray us at the last moment.”

This blunt assessment reveals a larger calculation that AAP is betting that organisational depth and voter outreach, including its planned door-to-door campaigns, will eventually translate into political relevance. With a reported membership base of around five lakh in Assam, the party is attempting to convert numbers into narrative.

Jai Bharat Party: Betting on alliances & identity

In contrast, the Jai Bharat Party is exploring the power of partnerships. Its outreach to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) reflects a calculated attempt to tap into Assam’s sizeable tea-tribe population, many of whom have socio-cultural links to Jharkhand.

The proposed alliance, which could see the parties contest around 40 seats, is still in the realm of possibility rather than certainty. Yet, the political signalling is significant.

JBP president Teharu Gour has expressed confidence in this approach, stating that the alliance aims to emerge as “a significant political force in the state.”

On the other hand, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s remarks hint at a broader vision, as he noted, “Our discussions focused on formulating strategies for the elections in Assam.”

This evolving partnership suggests that JBP is attempting to position itself as more than just a new entrant. It seeks to become a connector between regional aspirations and external political influence.

Notably, the party has not yet released any list of candidates, indicating that its electoral strategy is still evolving.

LJP (Ram Vilas): Expansion with a targeted push

For the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Assam is part of a wider national expansion plan. Led by Chirag Paswan, the party is looking to extend its footprint beyond its traditional strongholds by identifying specific voter segments.

Its “Assam First” pitch centred on youth empowerment and employment aims to resonate with a demographic that is increasingly vocal about economic opportunities. At the same time, the party is working to consolidate support among Hindi-speaking populations and labour communities, areas where it believes it can gain traction.

Speaking about the party’s plans, Paswan said that after assessing the ground situation, “the party’s parliamentary committee will take a final decision on contesting the elections in these states.” At the same time, his push to strengthen organisational structures in Assam indicates that groundwork is already underway.

What makes LJP’s approach particularly interesting is its dual positioning. While remaining aligned with the NDA at the national level, it is simultaneously attempting to build an independent identity in Assam, especially among Hindi-speaking and labour communities. This balancing act could define its electoral impact.

The party has also not announced its candidate list so far, suggesting that its final electoral positioning in Assam remains under consideration.

A changing electoral narrative

The emergence of these three parties does not immediately threaten the dominance of established players. However, their presence is altering the narrative.

As Assam moves toward 2026, the question is not just who will win, but how the entry of these new players will reshape political conversations, voter expectations, and alliance equations.