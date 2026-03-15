AAP enters Assam poll fray, releases first list of 14 candidates

Guwahati, Mar 15: Confirming its entry into the Assam Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its first list of candidates for the 2026 elections, naming 14 nominees across several constituencies in the state.

According to an official announcement issued by the party, the list includes candidates from constituencies spread across Upper Assam, Central Assam and parts of Lower Assam.

The announcement was made through a notification signed by Rajesh Sharma, State Prabhari of AAP for Assam.

As per the list, Achyut Das has been fielded from Naoboicha constituency, while Pulin Gogoi will contest from Dergaon. Jarboam Kutum has been nominated from Gohpur, and Anurupa Dekaraja from Central Guwahati.

The party has also announced Ashis Hazarika from Khumtai and Tapan Gogoi from Sibsagar. Tikendra Thapa has been named as the candidate from Rongangadi.

In Lower Assam, Zahidu Islam Khan will contest from Chenga, while Ranjeet Boro has been nominated from Naduar.

Pallav Saikia has been fielded from Titabar constituency. From the East Goalpara Assembly seat, the party has nominated Jinna Amir Hussain, while Barun Bikas Das will contest from Raha.

In the hill district seat of Bokajan, Renuka Timungpi has been named as the candidate. The party has also named Ananta Gogoi as its nominee from Biswanath constituency.

With the announcement of the first list, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has formally begun its electoral preparations in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Party leaders said the candidates were selected after consultations with state leaders and local units.

AAP, which has been attempting to expand its organisational base in the northeastern state, is likely to announce additional candidates in the coming days.

The Assam Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest as major political parties gear up to finalise their candidates and campaign strategies in the coming weeks.

IANS