AAP likely to go solo, contest for maximum seats in 2026 Assembly polls

Guwahati, August 1: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to strengthen its organizational base in Assam by contesting the maximum number of seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Thursday, Rajesh Sharma, the AAP in-charge for the Northeastern States, said the party is unlikely to form any tie-ups or alliances for the polls. He asserted that the AAP will contest the elections with full strength and that party supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other senior central leaders, are expected to campaign in the State.

Sharma mentioned that the AAP national leadership will hold a meeting with the Assam unit in New Delhi soon to formulate strategies for the 2026 elections. “We have started working at the ground level as part of the preparations for the Assembly polls,” Sharma said.

When asked about the party’s aversion to alliances, Sharma said, “The Congress is the biggest opposition force in Assam. However, it is not a reliable partner. They lack sincerity in dealing with alliance partners. Our experience with the Congress party in Assam was not good during last year’s Lok Sabha polls. The same was the case during our previous dealings with the Congress in places like Delhi and Gujarat. They always betray us at the last moment.”

He added, “What is the use of entering into an alliance with other opposition parties in Assam if the Congress is not a part of it? Other parties like the Raijor Dal have a minimal base. We contested on our own in Gujarat and did remarkably well by securing 15% of the total votes. That laid the ground for us to grow further across Gujarat. Therefore, we believe that contesting the maximum number of seats here will allow us to expand our organization and cadre strength in Assam as well.”

On the possibility of a future alliance, Sharma said, “Gaurav Gogoi has recently taken over as the president of the State Congress. Let’s see if any change comes in their style of thinking and functioning under him. If a positive signal comes, then we may consider the situation accordingly. It is always worthwhile to have an alliance to defeat the BJP. In that sense, we also want an alliance. But the attitude of the Congress party does not give us confidence. We should chart our path. We may not be able to form the government here in 2026, but we can wait and work to strengthen our base in the meantime.”

Sharma said AAP gained valuable experience by contesting the recent panchayat polls in Assam and will conduct a door-to-door mass contact programme from August to October across the State. “During the programme, we shall explain our party’s policies to the citizens of Assam, listen to their issues, and have an exchange of views,” he said.

He added that AAP’s membership in Assam has touched five lakh, and the party expects a further increase in the numbers in the run-up to the Assembly elections.