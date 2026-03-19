Jharkhand Mukti Morcha eyes 31 Assam seats, in touch with Congress, JBP

Guwahati, Mar 19: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), seeking to expand beyond its regional base, is planning a significant electoral foray into Assam with an eye on contesting over 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

A senior party leader said the JMM has, in principle, decided to contest 31 seats following internal deliberations, though a final call is yet to be taken.

The party is banking on Assam’s sizeable tribal population, particularly tea garden communities with roots in Jharkhand’s Chhotanagpur region, to anchor its expansion strategy.

According to party leaders, nearly 70 lakh tea-tribe voters could form a crucial support base.

“These communities have long-standing social and economic concerns that have not been adequately addressed. There is a growing demand for stronger political representation,” the leader said.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emerged as a key voice for tribal rights nationally, a factor the party believes could resonate in Assam.

“He has earned the trust of tribal communities, including those who migrated to Assam and are now part of the tea-tribe population. Local tribal groups also see him as a leader who can raise their issues and fight injustice,” Pandey said.

Party leaders said Soren has been actively engaging with Assam’s tribal issues since the JMM’s victory in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections and is likely to visit the state again shortly.

Addressing the Jharkhand Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session on Wednesday, Soren asserted that marginalised communities across the country are looking to Jharkhand for leadership.

“We will become the voice of tribals facing atrocities anywhere, whether in Assam, Manipur or any other part of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, political activity around a possible alliance has also intensified.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi met Soren in Jharkhand on March 12, fuelling speculation of a tie-up. Soren confirmed discussions on poll strategy but stopped short of announcing any formal alliance.

The newly formed Jai Bharat Party (JBP) has also reached out to the JMM. Soren attended a JBP meeting in Biswanath district on March 10, indicating the party’s growing engagement in Assam politics.

While Soren has not formally confirmed JMM’s electoral plans in the state, JBP central president Teharu Gour has stated that his party would ally with the JMM for the Assembly elections.

With multiple outreach efforts underway, the JMM appears to be positioning itself as a contender for the tea-tribe vote bank as it seeks to broaden its political footprint beyond Jharkhand.

With inputs from PTI