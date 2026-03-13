Gaurav Gogoi meets Jharkhand CM, sparks alliance speculation before Assam polls

Guwahati, Mar 12: Amid indications that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is exploring an entry into Assam’s political landscape, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said the party had reached out to leaders in Jharkhand to strengthen coordination ahead of the polls.

“Considering the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, to strengthen Congress more, we (APCC) are present here to talk and discuss with Jharkhand Congress. Jharkhand CM visited Assam and he had also witnessed the scenario and we will definitely try to make a courtesy call with him,” Gogoi said on Thursday.

He added that the Assam Congress had also requested support from leaders in Jharkhand and sought a courtesy meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the visit.

Speaking to the press, Soren said he had held discussions with Gogoi regarding the poll strategy for the Assam elections.

“Our discussions focused on formulating strategies for the elections in Assam,” Soren said.

The meeting comes amid speculation about Soren’s party, JMM is exploring a possible entry into Assam politics ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier, Soren attended a political meeting organised by the newly formed Jai Bharat Party at Mijika in Biswanath district on March10, where local leaders and supporters gathered as discussions intensified around potential political collaborations in the state.

Speaking briefly on the sidelines of the programme, Soren said local leaders and party workers had assembled for discussions and that political deliberations were ongoing.

At the event, Jai Bharat Party central president Teharu Gour announced that the party planned to forge an alliance with the JMM to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

He said the proposed alliance intends to contest 40 out of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats and expressed confidence that the partnership could emerge as a significant political force in the state.

With inputs from PTI