Assam polls: Soren's Biswanath visit fuels talk of JMM entry into state politics

Biswanath, Mar 10: Amid emerging political alignments ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Tuesday, attended a meeting organised by the newly formed Jai Bharat Party (JBP) in Biswanath district, signalling a possible JMM entry into the state’s electoral fray.

The event, held at Mijika in Biswanath, brought together local leaders and supporters as discussions intensified around potential political collaborations in the state.

Speaking briefly to the press on the sidelines of the programme, Soren said the gathering involved local leaders and party workers and that political discussions were underway.

“Local leaders and workers have gathered here. Many things are under discussion. In politics, time moves in its own way and decisions are taken accordingly,” Soren said, when asked about the possibility of the JMM contesting the Assam Assembly elections.

While Soren did not confirm the party’s electoral plans, JBP Central President Teharu Gour announced that the newly formed regional outfit would forge an alliance with the JMM to contest the polls.

“Today is a huge political event where people from across communities, religions and tribes have gathered. We will announce an alliance between the newly formed Jai Bharat Party and Soren’s JMM,” Gour said.

According to Gour, the proposed alliance plans to contest 40 Assembly constituencies out of Assam’s 126 seats, expressing confidence that the partnership could emerge as a significant political force.

“If Soren’s JMM supports us, I am confident we will be able to win all 40 seats,” he said.

Gour further claimed that a strong performance by the alliance could influence government formation in the state. “Without Jai Bharat Party and JMM, no government will be formed in Assam,” he asserted.

The JBP leader also criticised the state government over its handling of flood-related issues, calling it one of the most pressing concerns for the people of Assam.

“There are several issues in Assam, one of the biggest being floods. The present government has not taken adequate steps to control the flood problem,” Gour alleged.

He also claimed that smaller communities in the state have not received adequate attention and suggested that there is a growing demand for political change. “People are looking for change and transformation,” Gour said.

However, he clarified that beyond the understanding with the JMM, no decision has yet been taken regarding alliances with other political parties.