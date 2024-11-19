New political player Jai Bharat Party to push for Adivasi rights; eyes 2026 Assembly polls

Guwahati, Nov 19: With the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon, a new political entity, the Jai Bharat Party, has entered Assam’s political landscape.

The party, which already boasts over 500 registered members, has announced its intention to contest both the Panchayat polls and the Assembly elections.

“We will contest the upcoming Panchayat polls and field candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections. Discussions have already been held with people in 37 constituencies. Later we also plan to contest autonomous council polls in Karbi Anglong and BTR,” said Teharu Gaur, President of the Central Committee of the Jai Bharat Party, on Tuesday.

The seeds of the party were sown during a meeting of Adivasi groups, organisations, and intellectuals at the Labour Welfare auditorium on November 9. “It was there we decided to form a political platform to fight for people’s rights, starting from Assam and eventually expanding across the country,” said Gaur.

Focusing on grassroots mobilisation, the party aims to address issues affecting the Adivasi community, which it claims has long been neglected by successive governments.

“The Adivasi community has endured years of suffering. The government has turned a blind eye, so we decided to take matters into our own hands by forming this party,” Gaur added.

The party’s headquarters will be based in Udalguri, with members spread across Assam. Gaur also highlighted plans to build a strong grassroots foundation, adding that the Jai Bharat Party would prioritise the needs of Assam’s people while advocating for the political and social rights of marginalised communities.

The Jai Bharat Party’s emergence adds another dimension to Assam’s political landscape as the state gears up for slew electoral battles in recent times.