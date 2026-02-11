Jai Bharat Party to contest 40 seats in Assam polls, tea workers’ welfare key plank

Biswanath, Feb 11: The newly formed Jai Bharat Party has formally entered the electoral fray, announcing that it will contest 40 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

At a strategic meeting convened on Wednesday by the Biswanath District Jai Bharat Committee, secretaries and presidents of mandal, block and booth-level committees reviewed campaign plans and focused on strengthening grassroots coordination ahead of the polls.

Following the meeting, the party confirmed that its state president, Teharu Gaur, will contest from the Biswanath Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

“We are not here merely to make promises. We are here to build a mechanism that addresses real public grievances. Biswanath will witness a new political alternative, and we are confident that this constituency will come under the leadership of Jai Bharat,” Gaur said.

He added that organisational expansion is underway in the constituency, with committees already formed in two gaon panchayats under the Biswanath LAC. According to him, nearly 70% of booth committees have been constituted.

“We aim to complete the remaining organisational structure by February 20. Our focus is to ensure a strong booth-level presence before the elections,” Gaur stated.

Taking a swipe at recent remarks on tea garden issues, Gaur referred to discussions at the Adivasi Mahasabha event attended by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He criticised comments attributed to Sanjay Kishan suggesting that tea gardens in Assam do not face serious problems. “That is far from reality. Assam has more than 800 tea gardens, and each one faces challenges — be it drinking water, healthcare facilities or inadequate wages for workers,” he said.

Without naming any particular party, Gaur said the welfare of tea garden workers would be a key plank of Jai Bharat’s campaign.

“If elected, we will prioritise roadside infrastructure, fair wages for workers, improved public health facilities and progressive development policies. Our party has distinct policies, and we are committed to implementing them transparently,” he asserted.

The party has begun holding meetings across various parts of the Biswanath constituency to mobilise support and introduce its agenda to voters.

Jai Bharat Party was formed in November 2024 under the initiative of late AASAA leader Pradip Nag, with Teharu Gaur serving as Central Committee President.

Headquartered in Udalguri, the party claims to have expanded to over 500 members in a short span, drawing support primarily from Adivasi groups.