AAP eyes expansion of organisational base in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 1:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to expand its organisational base in the state in the run-up to the panchayat polls later this year, even as the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit said it is too early to speculate about entering into any formal seat-sharing arrangement with other opposition groups for the 2026 Assembly elections. In an interaction with The Assam Tribune, AAP in-charge for the northeastern states, Rajesh Sharma, said the party will contest the panchayat polls with full strength.

"At the moment, the top priority for AAP is to expand its organisation in Assam and reach out to the masses. For the BJP, their biggest asset is their organisation. On the other hand, the Congress, despite being such an old party, is finding it difficult to compete with the BJP. In comparison, we are a very new and small party.

Therefore, it is imperative to take our organisation to the grassroots and also establish a connection with the electorate of the state. As such, the priority is to strengthen our organisation and create a solid base among the electorate here," Sharma said. AAP's State Committee was reconstituted in September with Manoj Dhanowar as president. Following that, some district committees, which had been dissolved earlier, have also been reconstituted as part of AAP's organisational restructuring exercise in Assam. Sharma said new committees will be formed in all the districts soon.

"Once all the district committees are formed, our membership drive will be intensified, with a special focus on rural areas," he said. Sharma said AAP has at present around 4-5 lakh members in Assam.

"That is not enough. It is ideal to have at least one lakh members in all the districts," said the senior AAP leader. Asked about the panchayat polls, which are expected to be held later this year, Sharma said, "Our target will be to contest the maximum number of seats. So far, there is a lack of clarity if the polls for gaon panchayat wards will be held with or without party symbols. Our strategy will depend on that factor also to a great extent. Panchayat polls at all three levels are very important for our party. It will be a rehearsal for the 2026 Assembly elections. We have already started issuing application forms for party members who want to contest the panchayat polls."

AAP had earlier stated that it would contest the panchayat polls on its own and focus on local issues during the election campaign.

To a question about AAP entering into a formal seat-sharing arrangement with other opposition parties in the 2026 Assembly elections, Sharma said, "There is still time for the next Assembly polls. We shall analyse the electoral strategy when the time for the polls draws near. It is too early to make any firm commitment. If the people of Assam want us to be part of an alliance, we shall opt for it. And if the voters want us to go solo, we shall respect their opinion. Citizens of the state are fed up with the BJP government. At the same time, the electorate of Assam does not have much love for the Congress. In Delhi and Punjab, we formed our governments and have been successful in addressing the needs of the people."

By -

Pranjal Bhuyan