Zubeen Garg case: 7 accused produced virtually in court; legal aid appointed

Guwahati, Dec 16: The investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg moved a step closer to trial on Tuesday after all seven accused were produced before the Kamrup Metropolitan Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court through video conferencing.

The accused were presented virtually from Baksa and Haflong jails after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) expressed its inability to produce them physically, citing law-and-order concerns.

The CJM had earlier directed their production in connection with Case No. 4084/2025, registered following the submission of a voluminous chargesheet by CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During the virtual hearing, copies of the chargesheet were formally served on all the accused in their respective jails. The court also ensured that their family members were briefed about its contents.

Pen drives containing detailed information on the charges framed against each accused were provided to facilitate legal consultation, advocate Pradeep Konwar said, explaining the proceedings.

He added that the court also took note of procedural compliance and the well-being of the accused.

“Copies of the chargesheet have been served in the respective jails, family members have been informed in detail, and the accused were asked about their health and whether they had received the documents during the virtual hearing,” Konwar said.

He further stated that while the next hearing scheduled for December 22 may also be conducted virtually, the situation would change once charges are formally framed.

“After the framing of charges for murder and other offences, the accused will be required to appear in person, as their physical signatures will be mandatory at that stage,” he said.

The CJM has fixed December 22 as the next date of hearing, during which the court is expected to consider committing the case to the sessions court for trial.

If transferred, the trial proceedings are likely to commence soon thereafter, Konwar said.

The court also recorded the appearance of a defence lawyer on behalf of the accused.

Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das was appointed by the District Legal Services Authority to represent them, ensuring legal aid as mandated by law.

The appointment came amid an earlier resolution by the Bar Association that none of its members would take up the defence in the case.

Against this backdrop, Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, has reportedly been seeking legal representation and had earlier approached the Bar Association, urging it to reconsider its decision.

The SIT has named seven accused in its chargesheet, charging four of them with murder under relevant sections of law.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

His death triggered widespread public anguish and demands for a thorough investigation, leading to the constitution of the SIT.