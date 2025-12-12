Chargesheet filed in Zubeen Garg case, attention turns to trial process ahead

Guwahati, Dec 12: The filing of the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg case marks the transition from investigation to the judicial stage, but questions remain about the process ahead, the transparency of the probe, and how soon the public will gain access to the document.

Lawyers following the case say the next steps will determine how quickly the trial can begin.

According to senior advocates, the chargesheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will first be received by the General Register (GR) branch of the court.

After preliminary processing, it will be placed before the magistrate for scrutiny.

One advocate noted that the timeline may be shorter than usual because of the high-profile nature of the case. “Since it is a sensational case, the scrutiny may happen within two or three days. The public can also access the chargesheet once the magistrate has taken it on record,” he said.

The advocate added that while timely filing brings clarity to the procedural phase, concerns persist about the quality of the investigation.

"We all wanted the chargesheet, but the investigation has not been conducted at the level it should have been. The incident took place in Singapore, yet no on-ground investigation happened there. We had demanded a special probe in that jurisdiction to ensure absolute clarity,” he said.

Once the magistrate completes the initial examination, the case will be committed to the Sessions Court, where the trial will begin.

Advocates say this phase will involve summoning witnesses, bringing in experts, and conducting detailed evidence examination.

“Even if the trial is fast-tracked, the Sessions Court must follow due process. This will take time unless the government establishes a special court dedicated solely to this case,” another lawyer explained.

He reiterated that although they trust the CID and Assam Police on technical competence, the lack of investigation in Singapore remained a concern. “A CBI inquiry would have better handled the international aspects,” he said.

Confirming the SIT’s submission, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the sidelines of Orunodoi scheme programme in Kokrajhar, said that the chargesheet names “a couple of persons” accused of murder.

“As we promised to the people of Assam, the SIT has fulfilled its duty and submitted the chargesheet timely. I believe the court will now take the case forward and deliver justice,” he stated.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, submitted its chargesheet in the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati earlier today morning.

The over 3,500-page chargesheet, along with the evidence, were brought to the court in four trunks, officials said.

As the case enters the judicial phase, public attention will now shift to how quickly the magistrate processes the chargesheet and how soon the details become accessible.