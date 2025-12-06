Over 300 witnesses questioned, chargesheet on Dec 12 in Zubeen Garg case: SIT chief

Guwahati, Dec 6: With the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg nearing its deadline, Special Director General of Police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday said that the investigation is “almost complete,” with over 300 witnesses examined so far.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Gupta said, “The details will be given in the charge sheet, and it will be submitted to the court on December 12. So far, 300 witnesses have been examined and seven arrests have been made.”

He declined to disclose further information, stating that more clarity will emerge once the chargesheet is filed.

“For now, only one chargesheet will be filed under case 18/2025,” he added.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, a loss that stunned fans across Assam and the Northeast.

Earlier, on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had revealed that the SIT had compiled 3,500 pages of documents related to the case.

“The SIT has completed the investigation, and almost 3,500 pages of documents have been prepared. A meeting was held with the Advocate General to finalise the next steps,” Sarma said, stressing that timely submission of the chargesheet is critical.

“We should receive the documents before December 18; otherwise, the accused currently in jail will become eligible for bail,” he added.

Sarma had earlier, on November 25, told the Assembly that Garg’s death was a case of murder, noting that the government had reached that conclusion as early as the third day of the SIT probe, which began on September 23.

The accused have been booked under BNS Sections 61, 105 and 106, and the government has urged the Gauhati High Court to add Section 103 (equivalent to former IPC 302).

“Preliminary investigation confirmed it was not negligence but murder. If Section 103 wasn’t added, the accused would have been out on bail,” the Chief Minister had said, expressing confidence in the SIT’s findings.