Zubeen Garg probe: SIT gets toxicology, final post-mortem reports from Singapore

Guwahati, Nov 1: The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has gathered momentum, with the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) receiving crucial documents from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR).

Confirming the development on Saturday, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said Singaporean authorities had shared the toxicology report and the final post-mortem opinion on Garg’s death.

The documents were secured after India’s Ministry of Home Affairs invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to facilitate cooperation with Singapore in the high-profile probe.

“We have received a positive response from the MLAR sent to Singapore authorities. They have accepted the request and provided vital documents such as toxicology and final opinion on Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem,” Gupta said.

Gupta added that the CID has also received additional documents from the Singapore Port and Marine Authority, which will play a crucial role in advancing the investigation.

“For the remaining documents, Singapore authorities are under discussion and will inform us,” he said.

Confirming the extent of the investigation so far, Gupta revealed that over 100 individuals have been interrogated in connection with the case, including witnesses, associates, and event organisers.

“We will complete our investigation process ahead of December 17,” the CID official added.

Earlier this month, a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Assam Police visited Singapore to inspect the site where the singer’s death occurred and to coordinate with local authorities.

The team has since returned after completing an on-ground assessment and securing details linked to the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, has stated that the government will make “explosive details” of the case public on December 10, just a week before the CID is scheduled to submit its chargesheet.

Garg, Assam’s celebrated cultural icon passed away in Singapore in September under mysterious circumstances that remain under scrutiny.

With international documents now in hand, extensive witness interrogations, the final chargesheet deadline approaching and CM’s “100%” assurance for justice, the CID is expected to soon bring the months-long investigation to a decisive end.