SIT completes probe into Zubeen Garg’s death; chargesheet due by Dec 12: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of celebrated singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has completed its investigation, compiling nearly 3,500 pages of documents.

The Chief Minister said the chargesheet is expected to be filed between December 6 and December 12.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ACA stadium inauguration in Dima Hasao, Sarma said, “The SIT has completed the investigation, and almost 3,500 pages of documents have been prepared. A meeting was held yesterday with the Advocate General to finalise the next steps.”

He added that receiving the chargesheet within the specified timeframe is crucial.

“We should get the documents before December 18, otherwise the accused currently in jail will become eligible for bail,” he said.

Sarma reiterated his earlier assertion that the artiste’s death is a clear case of murder.

Earlier, on November 25, Sarma had declared that the artiste’s death was a case of murder, as the Assembly discussed an adjournment motion on the opening day of the five-day winter session. He said the government had termed it murder from the third day of the SIT probe, which began on September 23.

“All accused have been booked under BNS Sections 61, 105, and 106. We also urged the Gauhati High Court to add Section 103 (formerly IPC 302). Preliminary investigation confirmed it was not negligence but murder. If we didn’t add Section 103, all accused would have been out on bail,” he had told the House.

Sarma said the government is confident about the SIT’s findings.

“We have uncovered many things no one else in the state knew. The term ‘murder’ is now on record. One person committed the act while a few others assisted,” he said.

He also clarified that the investigation will continue even after the chargesheet is filed to ensure that every individual involved is identified and brought to justice.

“As the court will give the final verdict, the inquiry will still continue to uncover any remaining details,” Sarma said.