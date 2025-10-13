Zubeen Garg case: SIT to brief family, TV channels & newspaper editors on autopsy

Guwahati, Oct 13: The Assam Police, on Monday, said it has invited a few eminent members of the civil society to give an update on cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case, including the post-mortem report.

Speaking to press, CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the post-mortem report "will not be made public", but an update will be shared with the eminent people.

"It is wrong that we are going to make the final post-mortem report public. It is not a public document. We have invited a few eminent members of the civil society tomorrow at 4 pm. We will give them an update that we are giving you now; only that. There is no question of making the report public," he said.

Gupta neither clarified what update he will share nor mentioned the names of the eminent personalities whom the police have invited.

Although he declined to share further details, officials said that most of those invited are editors of TV news channels and newspapers.

"One or two family members are also invited. The briefing will take place at the Police Guest House in Ulubari," an official said.

When contacted, one of the editors, requesting anonymity, confirmed that he was invited for the meeting.

Gupta also stressed that the final post-mortem report, including the viscera analysis, will be presented before the court in due course of time.

The first post-mortem examination was done in Singapore immediately after Garg's death. The second post-mortem examination was conducted at GMCH on September 23, before the cremation.

Garg's wife, Garima, on October 4, had returned the GMCH postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it was not her "personal document" and the investigators would be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said investigators have found a "definite angle" after they received the viscera report.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police is currently probing the case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam.

So far, the police have arrested seven people in connection with the circumstances leading to Garg’s death on September 19.

