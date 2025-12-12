SIT to reveal findings with chargesheet in Zubeen Garg death probe today

Guwahati, Dec 12: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police will file the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case today.

The mysterious death of the cultural icon had plunged the State into profound grief with millions of his fans demanding justice for him.

Marked by high-profile arrests, thousands of documents, and a trail of uncertainties, this SIT probe is one of the State’s most closely watched investigations.

With the SIT keeping its cards close to the chest, speculation has intensified further ever since the probe began, deepening the public curiosity surrounding the singer’s death. What secrets will the SIT probe reveal now dominate the public discourse.

SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta stated earlier this week that the probe is “almost complete” although he declined to disclose what the evidence revealed, adding that details will only be given in the chargesheet.

Many are wondering whether new names – directly or indirectly linked to the events of September 19 – would emerge in the chargesheet. There is a growing sense that more skeletons could tumble out of the closet, or that the SIT may spring a shocker capable of reshaping the entire narrative.

Garg, 52, died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming in the sea.

He had gone to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. His sudden death triggered widespread grief across Assam and beyond. But as conspiracy theories swirled, the State government constituted a nine-member SIT, and what followed was a series of developments that transformed what initially appeared to be a tragic accident into a suspected murder.

Adding to the intrigue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the singer’s death as a “plain and simple murder”.

The scale of the probe is staggering as over 300 witnesses were examined, including festival organisers, hotel staff, fellow performers, and individuals present during Garg’s final hours. Seven arrests have been made – the event’s chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Assam Police Service officer and Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, and the two personal security officers of the singer.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT visited the island nation and held discussions with the Singapore Police. The Singapore Police, in an official statement, had said that preliminary investigations did not indicate any foul play in Garg’s death. Media reports on the autopsy findings, too, suggested that there were no signs of foul play.

Sources have indicated that 3,000-3,500 documents have been compiled, which are likely to be annexed to the chargesheet.

“Once the chargesheet is submitted in the court, the entire record becomes part of the judicial process – a moment many believe will either confirm long-held suspicions or completely upend everything that the public thinks it knows,” a Guwahati-based lawyer said.