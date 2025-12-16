Seven accused in Zubeen Garg death case to appear before CJM court today

Guwahati, Dec 16: The seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case will be produced before the court of CJM (chief judicial magistrate) on Tuesday virtually.

Having registered the case (4084/2025), the CJM had directed their production on December 16, but the CID expressed inability to do so citing law and order concerns. The CJM then allowed the accused to be produced virtually.

Teams of CID will be in Baksa and Haflong jails on Tuesday, and the accused will be given copies of the chargesheet.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of music icon Zubeen Garg had submitted a voluminous chargesheet before the CJM court, naming seven accused and charging four of them with murder.

Northeast India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have been booked under charges of murder.

The chargesheet also names Zubeen’s cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, who has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Two of the singer’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, face charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He had gone there to perform in the Northeast India Festival.

More than 300 witnesses were examined by the SIT during the course of investigation.