Shyamkanu Mahanta’s wife urges lawyers’ body to reverse stand against defending him

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a significant plea, Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, approached the Assam Lawyers’ Association requesting withdrawal of its collective decision not to represent her husband in court.

The organisation had earlier resolved that no member would take up Mahanta’s defence, citing public sentiment and the gravity of the allegations.

A senior advocate confirmed that the association had unanimously agreed not to handle the case, describing it as “a public appeal as well as a professional stand” taken by lawyers across Assam.

“We decided that none of us would take up the case of Shyamkanu Mahanta. Even without a formal appeal, no lawyer was willing to represent him. But a few days ago, his wife came to us requesting that we reconsider,” the advocate said.

He added that Anita Deka Mahanta submitted a written request urging the association to withdraw its position.

“If he is left without a defence today and is convicted tomorrow, an appeal could cite our decision as a violation of his rights. This written request may also be a tactic, but we have received it formally,” the lawyer noted.

Despite the appeal, the advocates’ body remains firm.

“We cannot take up the case of a person accused of killing a cultural icon and a state asset. The right to defence is fundamental and will not be denied. Government-assigned lawyers can always represent him. But we, as an association, are not reversing our stand,” he said.

The advocate clarified that Mahanta may already has a government-appointed defence lawyer, but the family may be unhappy with the appointment. “Their preference cannot dictate our collective decision,” he stated.

He also addressed the judicial process ahead, noting that even if the case is fast-tracked, it will first go to the Chief Judicial Magistrate who will examine the chargesheet before committing it to the Sessions Court.

“The process will take time unless a special court is constituted. Given the public sentiment and importance of the case, we appeal for a dedicated court so the trial can be concluded within two months,” he added.