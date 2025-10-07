'Never close to Shyamkanu; only Gaurav Gogoi shared ties': CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, refuted speculations about his close personal relationship with organiser of North East India Festival (NEIF) Shyamkanu Mahanta, asserting that Mahanta shares a deeper association with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi instead.

Sarma made the remarks while addressing the press after the Orunodoi 3.0 launch in Khanapara, responding to questions about political alliances and personal connections amid renewed discussions on Mahanta, who is in custody in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

“I was never in deep good terms with Shyamkanu Mahanta. The only person who has maintained close ties with him is Gaurav Gogoi. If you check Gogoi’s social media posts during the Jorhat elections, it will become clear who shared a bond with Mahanta,” Sarma said, dismissing any claims of friendship between himself and the Guwahati-based event organiser.

Clarifying his own professional association with Mahanta’s family, the Chief Minister explained that his interactions were strictly official.

“Yes, I worked with Shyamkanu Mahanta’s elder brother, who was then the DGP of Assam. But as the Chief Minister, it was my responsibility to work with the state’s police chief. That relationship was purely professional, not personal,” Sarma said.

Taking a sharp swipe at his political rival, the Chief Minister accused Gogoi of attempting to mislead the public through insinuations.

“I never tweeted saying ‘thank you Kanu’. If you look at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s tweets during the Jorhat elections, especially what he wrote about the three Gogois, you’ll easily understand who he is close to,” Sarma remarked.

With a hint of sarcasm, Sarma added, “Soon Gaurav Gogoi might even claim that I am close to his children and responsible for their British citizenship. Such allegations are entirely baseless and absurd,” he concluded.