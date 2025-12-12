SIT names four under murder charges in Zubeen Garg death case

Guwahati, Dec 12: After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed the chargesheet in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati on Friday, SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta outlined the key sections invoked against the accused individuals.

“If you see the sections, murder has been invoked against Siddarth Sarma, Syamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, along with other charges. We have filed the chargesheet in court; it is not possible to disclose everything here,” Gupta said.

He added that the main chargesheet runs into 2,500 pages, and when combined with supporting documents, the total exceeds 12,000 pages.

“Whatever evidence we found in Singapore, we have submitted to the court,” he said.

Charges invoked against the accused

Siddarth Sarma

• BNS Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8): Common knowledge/intention/cooperation

• Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 103(1): Murder

• Section 316(5): Criminal breach of trust

Syamkanu Mahanta

• BNS Section 3(6)/3(7)/3(8): Common knowledge/intention/cooperation

• Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 103(1): Murder

• Section 308(2): Extortion Section 318(4): Cheating

• Section 238: Destruction of evidence

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami

• BNS Section 3(6)/3(7)/3(8): Common knowledge/intention/cooperation

• Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 103(1): Murder

• Section 316(5): Criminal breach of trust

Amritprabha Mahanta

• BNS Section 3(6)/3(7)/3(8): Common knowledge/intention/cooperation

• Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 103(1): Murder

• Section 238: Destruction of evidence

Sandipon Garg

• BNS Section 105: Culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Nandeswar Bora

• BNS Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 316(5): Criminal breach of trust

Paresh Baishya

• BNS Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

• Section 316(5): Criminal breach of trust

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after, leaving fans across the region in shock.

The filing of the chargesheet marks the transition from investigation to the judicial process. Lawyers following the case explained that the chargesheet will first be received by the General Register (GR) branch of the court. After initial processing, it will be placed before the magistrate for scrutiny.

One senior advocate noted that the timeline may be expedited because of the high-profile nature of the case.

“Since it is a sensational case, scrutiny may happen within two or three days. The public can also access the chargesheet once the magistrate takes it on record,” he said.

However, concerns remain about the thoroughness of the investigation.

“We wanted the chargesheet, but the investigation has not been conducted at the level it should have been. The incident took place in Singapore, yet no on-ground investigation was carried out there. We had demanded a special probe in that jurisdiction to ensure absolute clarity,” another advocate said.

Once the magistrate completes the preliminary examination, the case will be committed to the Sessions Court, where the trial will begin.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently told the assembly that Zubeen Garg’s death was “plain and simple murder”.

However, the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which is conducting a separate investigation, said its preliminary findings do not indicate foul play. It added that the final probe report may take up to three more months.