Baksa jail violence coordinated via social media, 9 arrested so far: SSP Baruah

Baksa, Oct 18: Police have confirmed that the unrest near Baksa jail during the transfer of five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case was planned in advance on social media by a group posing as the singer’s fans.

According to Baksa SSP Ujjal Pratim Baruah, the conspirators used the three-hour journey from Guwahati to Baksa to mobilise local miscreants and coordinate the violence.

“Nine culprits have been arrested so far. Those posing as fans are being identified, and all will be moved to jail soon,” Baruah said. He added that some have prior criminal records, including robbery and bike-lifting.

Investigators traced one social media admin to Bengaluru, who allegedly incited violence with messages like ‘throw stones’ and promised on-site coordination. More suspects have been identified, and a manhunt is underway to arrest them.

Baruah assured, “True fans of Garg have nothing to worry about. Those who incited the violence in his name have been identified.”

The violence erupted on Wednesday when the five accused were brought to Baksa jail after a Guwahati court remanded them to judicial custody. Over 40 police personnel were injured, though they are now recovering.

Internet and mobile services in the district were suspended following the unrest but were restored on Friday as the situation returned to normal. Baruah praised local residents for their cooperation, noting that some even provided meals to personnel on duty.

“Our main focus remains to keep the situation under control and identify all miscreants. The investigation is ongoing day and night,” he added.

