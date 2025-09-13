Tai Ahom Youth Council leads protest in Moran, warns BJP of fallout over ST status delay

Moran, September 13: The agitation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Assam has gained fresh momentum, with the Tai Ahom Youth Council (TAYC) staging a massive protest rally on Friday night in Moran. Hundreds of protesters took to National Highway 37, using mobile flashlights to light up the streets after police attempted to block their movement.

The protest came amid growing frustration among six indigenous communities of Assam – Tai Ahom, Moran, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, Matak, and Adivasi (Tea Tribes) – who have long been demanding ST status. Despite repeated assurances from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before and after coming to power, the demand remains unfulfilled.

The Tai Ahom rally was held under the initiative of the TAYC Central Committee and the Taypa Moran Sub-Division Committee. Central leaders, including president Bijoy Rajkhowa, joined the protest, accusing both the Centre and the State government of betraying the Ahom community.

Addressing the gathering, Rajkhowa said: “We want to send a clear message to the Assam government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, how long will you continue to deceive the Ahom community? In 2014, the Prime Minister promised ST status within six months, but even after 11 years, nothing has happened. We will not be fooled by empty words anymore.”

Rajkhowa also issued a political warning ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“If the Ahom community does not receive ST recognition before the next elections, the BJP should be prepared to face defeat in the 25 Ahom-dominated constituencies. Our patience has run out", he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks that his government is “not opposed to tribalisation,” Rajkhowa said the statement was “laughable.”

“If such hollow statements are made before the people of Assam, they will only invite ridicule. This fascist government has blocked our democratic protests and seized our rallies. We condemn these actions in the strongest terms", he added.

The protest in Moran follows similar demonstrations in other parts of Assam, including major rallies by the Moran and Koch-Rajbongshi communities in recent weeks. Protesters allege that while a committee was formed to examine the issue of granting ST status, its recommendations have not been acted upon, leaving the communities disillusioned.

Amid rising anger, Rajkhowa concluded with a sharp rebuke.

“We live in a democracy. Protests are our right. Instead of listening to our voices, the government is suppressing us. But the Ahom community will not be silenced. In 2026, this government will have to answer to the people", he said.