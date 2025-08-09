Adivasis threaten to ‘drive out’ BJP over ST status delay ahead of upcoming polls

Sonitpur, Aug 9: A week after the Centre clarified that there is no constitutional provision for granting interim Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to any community, the Adivasi community in Assam has intensified its call for a permanent solution to their long-standing demands.

The All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA) has expressed deep distrust in the BJP-led state government, accusing it of neglecting their concerns despite repeated promises.

Speaking at the World Indigenous Day event in Sonitpur on Saturday, AASA leaders warned the ruling party of serious consequences in the upcoming elections if their demands remain unmet.

“If we do not receive the caste certificates before the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, we warn the BJP that we will drive them out,” said Deven Orang, newly elected editor of the AASA Central Committee.

The association criticised the BJP for using assurances as an electoral strategy but abandoning commitments once in power. AASA Vice-President Amarjeet Keraketa urged political parties to refrain from politicising Adivasi issues.

“This time, we don’t want ‘scheme politics’ from the chief minister. He is exploiting our community’s weaknesses for political gain,” Keraketa added.

The AASA recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 promise in Kokrajhar to grant ST status to Adivasis within six months of BJP forming the Assam government. They also referred to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 2019 statement at the Adivasi Mahasabha in Tinsukia that 90% of the work to confer ST status was completed, with only 10% pending.

On August 1, the Centre announced the reconstitution of a ministerial committee in Assam to engage with representatives of various communities regarding the grant of ST status to six groups — Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai-Ahom, and Tea Tribes.

The committee is tasked with determining the quantum of reservation for these communities and recommending revisions for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the creation of the new ST category. It will also propose measures to safeguard the rights and privileges of existing ST groups in Assam.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, while replying to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress MPs Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi in Lok Sabha, confirmed that the committee had held several discussions and is now reformed to continue its work.

Earlier on Saturday, a large procession involving over a thousand Adivasi participants was held in Sonitpur, culminating in a meeting at the Trimurti Auditorium where AASA leaders addressed the gathering.