20,000-strong Moran protest over ST status rocks Tinsukia ahead of PM's visit

Jorhat, Sept 11: Tinsukia district witnessed a massive uproar on Wednesday evening, as nearly 20,000 members of the Moran community took to the streets demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The agitation, spearheaded by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), followed a series of protests in Talap, Kakopathar, and Margherita. The movement culminated in Tinsukia town with a mammoth rally that shook the streets ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Assam on September 13.

With heavy security deployed across the town, the procession began from the Borguri Industrial Training Institute playground and saw huge participation from both men and women of the community.

Addressing the rally, AMSU president Polindra Bora reminded the gathering of the "unfulfilled" promises and demanded immediate intervention from the Centre and state government.

“Prime Minister Modi himself assured that the Morans, along with five other communities, would be granted ST status within 100 days of BJP forming the government. Ten years have passed, yet nothing has changed. This government has betrayed us. If our demands for ST status and Sixth Schedule autonomy are not met before the 2026 elections, we will escalate our agitation," he told the press.

They further warned that unless the government takes a concrete decision on their demands within the next 72 hours, a large-scale economic blockade will begin from September 15.

Echoing the same sentiment, AMSU general secretary Jaikanta Moran declared that ST status for the community is non-negotiable.

“Congress governments betrayed us, AGP governments betrayed us, and now the BJP is doing the same. We have always been used as political pawns. Enough is enough,” he said.

The AMSU also urged the Prime Minister to use his upcoming Assam visit to clarify when the promise to the Morans will be fulfilled.

Following the rally, a protest meeting was also held at Tinsukia Police Station Chariali, where student leaders called upon the Moran community to stay united in their fight.







