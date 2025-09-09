Chachal roars: KMSS, Koch-Rajbongshi, health staff stage parallel protests in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 9: Chachal in Guwahati turned into a hub of dissent on Tuesday, with three separate demonstrations echoing long-standing grievances at the designated protest site.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), and the Hospital Management Committee (HMC) staged protests against the state government over issues ranging from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to ethnic recognition and workers’ rights.

The KMSS and SMSS held a sit-in opposing the extension of deadlines under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, and renewed their fierce opposition to the CAA.

“Since 2019, KMSS has been highlighting the bureaucratic control of this law. We had warned that once CAB is passed, officials would gain the power to amend and extend its provisions. That has come true now,” a protester said.

The groups demanded urgent measures to safeguard the rights of the Assamese indigenous community. “To protect our identity and existence, we need the implementation of Article 371, similar to Nagaland,” another protester added.

Meanwhile, AKRSU staged a demonstration demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, re-establishment of a separate Kamatapur state, and land rights in Bodoland.

The union also sought inclusion of the Koch-Rajbongshi language in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule and representation in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) through at least two nominated MCLA seats in the next council.





“The government calls us for talks but nothing comes out of them. We have been protesting for years, but our demands remain ignored,” a protester said. Another warned, “If our demands are not met before the Assembly elections, our community will boycott voting.”

Adding to the day’s chorus of voices, the HMC pressed for job regularisation and fair wages for contractual health staff across the state.





Union members highlighted the severe financial insecurity faced by employees, demanding permanent positions, a minimum salary of Rs 28,000, and facilities such as housing, provident fund, and replacement of outdated ambulances.

Though the causes varied, the convergence of protests reflected the complexity of grievances and the mounting pressure on the state government.