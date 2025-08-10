Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan slams CM over delay in ST status, threatens political boycott

Sadiya, Aug 10: The Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan (Assam) has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the prolonged delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities of Assam, including the Chutiyas.

At a press conference held on Sunday, the organisation warned of an intensified agitation and political boycott if the demand is not met before the 2026 Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by the organisation’s chief adviser Mohan Chandra Saikia, general secretary Palash Hazarika, finance secretary Mukut Saikia, education secretary Victor Khanikar, Tinsukia district unit chief adviser Shashank Saikia, vice president Ghanakanta Chutiya, general secretary Tikendrajit Saikia, Sadiya sub-divisional unit president Jitu Chutiya, and general secretary Anup Chutiya.

Addressing the media, chief adviser Mohan Saikia accused the government of betraying the community’s trust.

“Our main motive is to secure ST status. Even during Congress rule, there were only talks and delays. When the BJP came to power, they promised to grant us this right, but it has been reduced to mere words. Initially, they said they would send a memorandum to Delhi, but nothing was done. Then they formed a committee under Ranoj Pegu, but no report was ever submitted to Parliament. The Union Tribal Affairs Minister himself has confirmed this,” Saikia said.

The leaders recalled that before coming to power, the BJP had pledged to grant ST status to the six communities. However, they alleged that after forming the government, no concrete steps were taken.

The organisation announced that on August 18, it would take a pledge across 450 anchaliks to sever all ties with political parties until their demands are fulfilled. From August 20, rallies will be held across all districts to press for ST status and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

“If our demands are ignored, no political party will be allowed to enter Chutiya-inhabited areas. We supported the government’s eviction drives because we believe in protecting indigenous rights, but what we truly need is for Assam to be declared a tribal state by granting ST status to our communities,” Saikia asserted.

The Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan also emphasised the need for urgent measures to protect ancient heritage sites of the Chutiya community, underscoring that their struggle is not only about legal recognition but also cultural preservation.