Assam govt to table report on ST status for six communities in Assembly session: Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 1: The government will present a detailed report in the upcoming Assembly session (October-November) concerning the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities — Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, and Adivasis (Tea Tribes).

The statement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday during a press briefing at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

Announcing the move, CM said the report is the culmination of extensive discussions held over the past four years.

“The government and the Council of Ministers have held consultations with various community representatives. We have now reached a consensus. This report will be laid before the Assembly, and after its approval, we will forward it to New Delhi,” the Chief Minister stated.

This development marks a significant step in the long-standing demand by the six communities seeking constitutional recognition as Scheduled Tribes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the process had begun through a proposal made earlier at the Assembly.

The Centre, too, has been engaging with the matter.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Centre highlighted that a reconstituted committee comprising a group of ministers in Assam will discuss the issues of granting ST status with the community representatives and leaders.

The committee, according to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will determine quantum of reservation for the six communities.

The committee will further suggest the quantum of reservation for the communities and revisions in OBC quotas, while ensuring that the rights of existing STs remain protected.

The announcement comes amid renewed calls and demands by the communities. On Wednesday, members of the Tai Ahom community, led by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), staged a “Dispur Gherao” rally demanding immediate action on the issue.

In June 2025, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram stated that the Centre is seriously considering the proposal.

“We are examining all aspects and awaiting inputs from the Registrar General of India (RGI),” Oram told the Assam Tribune, adding that suggestions from the Assam government are also under review.