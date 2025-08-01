No interim ST status, says Centre, panel formed for six Assam communities

New Delhi, Aug 1: Stating that there is no Constitutional provision for granting interim Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to any community, the Centre on Thursday said that a committee comprising a group of ministers in Assam has been reconstituted to discuss with representatives and leaders of various communities and tribal groups the issue of granting ST status to six communities of the State.

The committee, according to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will determine quantum of reservation for the six communities – Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai-Ahom and Tea Tribes – and suggest revised quantum of reservation for OBCs after creation of a new ST category in Assam and measures ensuring full safeguard to protect the interests, rights and privileges of the existing STs of Assam.

Responding to an unstarred question raised by Congress MPs Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said in the Lok Sabha that the erstwhile committee held several rounds of discussions with representatives and leaders of various communities and tribal groups. The same committee has now been reconstituted.





A Correspondent