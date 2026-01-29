‘Sue me if false’: CM Sarma ups ante against Gogoi ahead of Feb 8 Pak link reveal

Jorhat, Jan 29: The political temperature in Assam spiked on Thursday after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fresh attack on Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, alleging links with Pakistan and daring him to seek legal recourse if the claims were false.

“I am saying clearly that Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent and a supporter of Pakistan. If he has the courage, let him file a case against me,” Sarma said, reiterating his claim that details regarding Gogoi’s alleged connection with Pakistan would be made public on February 8.

Responding to Gogoi’s statement that he is "not afraid of such allegations", the Chief Minister said there was no intention to intimidate anyone.

“It is good that he is not afraid. We are also not trying to scare anyone. If something is true, it will be proved as true and if it is false, it will be proved as false,” Sarma said, during an interaction with the press after a public programme in Jorhat's Teok.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister Sarma lashed out at Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

He questioned his political consistency and alleged that the AJP chief lacks an independent political identity due to his proximity to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma further claimed that the Congress leadership was responsible for the deaths of martyrs of the Assam Movement, remarks that drew sharp political reactions.

The Chief Minister was in Jorhat to distribute cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 37,000 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) from Teok constituency.

He said the scheme has so far benefited around 25 lakh women across the State, marking what he described as the completion of 100 major outreach meetings under the programme.

Touching upon ticket distribution ahead of the Assembly elections, Sarma said candidates have already been identified in constituencies where there is only one strong aspirant.

However, in seats with multiple aspirants, the party would consider the candidate with the highest winning potential.

“Those who think they can join the BJP just before elections and get a ticket should forget that idea. Tickets will be given to workers who have worked hard on the ground for the last years, not to newcomers,” he said.

The Chief Minister also hinted at the possibility of Assembly elections being held before Bihu.

“People want it, and the Election Commission can announce the election schedule at any time,” he remarked, suggesting that the State should be prepared for an early poll announcement.