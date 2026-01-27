‘Permissible details’ of SIT report on Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan link out on Feb 8

Guwahati, Jan 27: The Assam government will make public the “permissible details” of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report probing the alleged Pakistan link of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on February 8, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the decision was taken following an informal discussion among ministers, and a formal memorandum on the SIT report would be tabled on February 7 before its public disclosure the next day.

“Our cabinet follows a system. First an informal discussion, then a decision on which departments will issue the memorandum. On February 7, the Political and Home Departments will place the memorandum, and on February 8 we will make the SIT report public, to the extent possible,” Sarma said.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10.30 am on February 8, to which national media outlets have been invited.

The cabinet has authorised Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, to disclose “whatever is permissible” from the report before the press.

According to the Chief Minister, the SIT has found evidence pointing to links with Pakistan involving three individuals, namely Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Gogoi himself.

“Some will try to defend him as elections are approaching. But for the common man, this is a shocking and sensitive report,” Sarma said.

He added that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had been booked earlier, and both Elizabeth and Gogoi were examined during the investigation.

“The probe indicated their (Gogoi and Elizabeth) involvement as well. On February 7, we will decide whether further investigation will be conducted by the state, the Centre, or under the Prime Minister’s Office. A call would be taken on whether the matter should be handed over to central agencies such as the NIA, RAW or IB; after which the Centre would take over.,” he said, asking people to wait until February 8 for details.

The Chief Minister said a PowerPoint presentation on the SIT findings was made before the cabinet, leaving ministers “shocked”.

“Even the ministers were in a dilemma after seeing the presentation. We did not want to speak in detail today as the final memorandum will come on February 7,” he said, adding that

The SIT was constituted by the state government to probe the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, claimed to have links with Gogoi’s wife, in India’s internal affairs. The SIT submitted its report to Sarma on September 10 last year.

Here are the other key decisions taken by the cabinet:

Cabinet clears health cover for Panchayat members

Members of Anchalik and Zila Parishads will now receive medical reimbursement benefits at par with government employees. Around 30,000 elected representatives will be covered under the Mukhya Mantri Arogya Yojana, including access to cashless treatment at select hospitals.

Benefits to Chutia Community

Under the OBC quota, one post each of DSP and magistrate will be reserved annually for the Chutiya community, extending benefits already available to the Moran and Motok communities.

Employment exchange access for Moran community

Members of the Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh, who hold Assam PRCs, will now be allowed to register with the employment exchange in Tinsukia district with immediate effect.

VGR status withdrawn for 2 Dibrugarh villages

The cabinet approved the withdrawal of Village Grazing Reserve status from Tiloibari Bongali Gaon and Tiloibari Nepali Gaon in Dibrugarh. The decision is expected to facilitate the grant of land pattas to residents of the Tingkhal community.

Rs 135-Cr NABARD loan for milk plants

A Rs 135-crore loan from NABARD under the RIBF scheme was cleared for setting up milk processing plants in Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts.