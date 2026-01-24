‘Assam’s biggest land broker sits in Dispur,’ says Gaurav, targeting CM Sarma

Guwahati, January 24: With Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him and the BJP-led government of corruption, land misappropriation and undermining democratic institutions.

Addressing a large public rally at Pathalipathar in Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, the Jorhat MP made a veiled reference to the Chief Minister, alleging that “Assam’s biggest land broker is sitting in Dispur”.

He claimed that while ordinary citizens struggle to obtain land pattas under the Basundhara scheme, vast tracts of land are being cornered by influential interests with political patronage.

Gogoi alleged that although some land brokers have been arrested, the “biggest one” continues to operate from the seat of power.

He further claimed that around 40,000 bighas of tribal land were being handed over to corporate groups such as Adani, Ambani and Patanjali, describing it as an attack on the rights of indigenous communities.

Drawing a contrast with his own family, Gogoi said his late father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi never amassed wealth or businesses in the names of family members.

“But today, there are 17 companies in the name of the Chief Minister’s son, while Assam’s youth are forced to migrate to other states for daily wages,” he alleged.

Expanding his criticism to governance and finances, Gogoi accused the BJP-led government of pushing Assam into deep debt, claiming borrowings of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore had left the state financially strained.

He alleged that liquor shops were being opened across Assam, toll gates installed, traffic fines increased and land premiums under the Basundhara scheme raised solely to generate revenue.

“Government schools are being shut because there is no money to pay teachers’ salaries,” he claimed.

Alleging widespread corruption, the Congress leader claimed that the Chief Minister’s name has figured in multiple controversies, including the Gir cow scam, FCI rice theft in Dhemaji, alleged failures of the Jal Jeevan Mission, cattle theft cases, the Louis Berger and Saradha scams, among others.

“There is no heinous act where his name does not appear,” Gogoi alleged.

Gogoi also described Sarma as an opportunistic politician who shifted loyalties for personal survival, recalling his political journey from AASU to the Congress and later to the BJP.

Calling for the creation of a “Greater Assam”, Gogoi said the Congress envisions a state rooted in unity, development and dignity, as opposed to what he described as politics driven by fear and intimidation.

Raising concerns over the electoral process, Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists by deleting names of genuine voters.

“The BJP’s hunger for power has reached a point where it wants to misuse the election machinery,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Congress also alleged a direct assault on the democratic process, accusing the BJP of attempting large-scale voter manipulation in the state.

Referring to an incident in the Boko–Saygaon Assembly constituency on January 22, the party claimed BJP leaders and workers were caught carrying out alleged deletions and additions in electoral rolls late at night from inside the Boko Sub-Divisional Office.

The Boko Block Congress has lodged a complaint at Boko police station naming several BJP leaders and workers.

The party demanded a thorough probe by the Election Commission into the alleged misuse of Form 7 through the EC portal, immediate arrests of those involved, and strict action against any officials found complicit, warning that such acts threaten the integrity of the democratic system.