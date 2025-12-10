Gaurav Gogoi attacks BJP over ancestors’ alleged absence in freedom struggle

New Delhi, Dec 10: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday, said the BJP should apologise in Parliament for what he described as the failure of its “political ancestors” to participate in India’s freedom struggle.

Speaking to the press outside the Parliament, Gogoi said the original purpose of Vande Mataram was to instill fear among British rulers and inspire Indians to fulfil their duty to the nation by joining the freedom movement.

“While the BJP celebrates it, the spirit of fighting against the British was absent in their actions,” he said, adding that it is “unfortunate” that the party continues to overlook this history.

Gogoi said he expected the BJP to apologise in the House for “their political ancestors who did not take part in the freedom struggle.”

The MP also expressed displeasure over an incident in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, saying he was “surprised and saddened” that the Leader of Opposition had to formally state he was not being allowed to speak.

Gogoi suggested the BJP appeared to have a personal issue with Rahul Gandhi but emphasised that the position of the LoP carried dignity and deserved respect.

“It is clear that the BJP has issues with Rahul Gandhi personally, and perhaps even dislikes him. But the position of the Leader of the Opposition carries dignity and must be respected. One must listen patiently to whoever occupies that position,” he told the press.

Gogoi further questioned what such behaviour inside the House implied for the treatment of people outside it.

“If all this is happening inside the House, then what must be happening outside with the people? Even if thoughts do not match, the way you talk about democracy requires that the LoP be given due importance,” he said.

He added that he wanted to know why the Speaker had to be repeatedly reminded of this, and argued that if the BJP truly respected the LoP, “they should give him the right to speak.”

IANS