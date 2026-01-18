Congress' Hajo–Sualkuchi campaign hits BJP over price rise, jobs & cultural 'erosion'

Nalbari, Jan 18: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday undertook an extensive, day-long election campaign across the Hajo–Sualkuchi Assembly constituency, reaching out to voters through public interactions while launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government.

The campaign began on a spiritual note, with Gogoi offering prayers at the Ganesh Temple in Agyathuri, seeking blessings before launching his outreach programme.

From there, Congress workers organised a bike rally that escorted him to Sualkuchi, turning the journey into a show of strength and solidarity ahead of the elections.

Participating in the rally, Gogoi accused the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of betraying the people of Assam. He alleged that the state’s resources and institutions had been systematically weakened.

“In the name of development, the foundations of Assam have been eroded. While people struggle with rising prices and shrinking opportunities, those in power have only focused on enriching themselves and their families,” Gogoi said, asserting that the Congress was committed to restoring accountability and inclusive governance.

A significant moment of the day was Gogoi’s participation in a tribute programme at Sualkuchi Medical Chowk in memory of iconic Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Paying homage, Gogoi highlighted Garg’s enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural identity and said any injustice perceived against cultural icons deeply hurts the sentiments of the people, especially women.

Following the tribute, Gogoi led a procession from Sualkuchi Medical Chowk to Rajgarh Shankar Temple Hatisatra, where he continued to interact with residents.

He later held conversations with senior citizens at various locations, listening to their concerns on healthcare, pensions, unemployment, and rising living costs.

Several senior Congress leaders and workers accompanied Gogoi throughout the campaign.

Addressing party supporters, former Hajo MLA Dipen Pathak said public resentment against the BJP is steadily growing and government handouts cannot buy people’s trust.

“We have started reaching out to the people directly, and the response is encouraging. The people of Assam want to come out of the atrocities of the BJP. Women, in particular, are deeply unhappy with Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue related to Zubeen Garg. No amount of government handouts can buy their trust or happiness,” Pathak remarked.