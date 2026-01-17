Gaurav Gogoi leads Nalbari rally, criticises Kaziranga elevated corridor project

Nalbari, Jan 17: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on the Centre over the proposed Rs 7,000-crore project linked to Kaziranga National Park, asserting that the massive expenditure would have been far better utilised in building river embankments to permanently address Assam’s recurring flood crisis.

Addressing a public meeting at the playground of Milon High School in the Tihu constituency after walking nearly five kilometres through Nalbari town, Gogoi said the priorities of the BJP-led governments were “completely disconnected” from the real problems of the people.

“If the Central government truly wanted to help Assam, the Rs 7,000 crore proposed for the Kaziranga elevated corridor should have been invested in strengthening embankments across the state,” Gogoi said.

“Every year floods devastate lives, homes and livelihoods. This money could have provided lasting protection to lakhs of families", he added.

He further questioned the ecological impact of the Kaziranga project, stating that such large-scale infrastructure interventions had already raised concerns among environmentalists.

“We have seen how elevated corridors affect wildlife movement and disturb the fragile ecology of Kaziranga. Development cannot come at the cost of nature and people’s survival,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi arrived in Nalbari on a full-day programme and walked from the Congress Rajiv Bhawan through the town to the meeting venue, interacting with locals along the way.

He was accompanied by Arun Tiwari, General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and Nalbari district in-charge, APCC secretary Ashok Sharma, Dibya Jyoti Haloi, and several senior and local leaders, including Ratul Patowari, president of the Nalbari District Congress Committee. Thousands of Congress workers and supporters were present at the meeting.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Assam, Gogoi alleged that announcements by BJP had failed to translate into real relief for the people.

He accused the ruling party of allowing land meant for common citizens to fall into the hands of politically powerful individuals.

“The land that should belong to the people is now controlled by BJP politicians. Fear has become part of daily life and people are even scared to keep cattle as theft has become rampant,” he said.

Taking a swipe at leaders who switched sides, Gogoi said, “Those who once claimed they could deliver land rights, education and healthcare weakened the Congress earlier through corruption. Now, after joining the BJP, they are repeating the same practices and weakening governance further.”

Gogoi said the Congress was committed to reviving the inclusive vision of Assam envisioned by icons such as Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

“The ‘Bor Assam’ plan dreamt by Jyotiprasad Agarwala and other great leaders is what we want to take forward. People want progress, dignity and freedom from the present situation,” he said.

Touching upon political developments, Gogoi said public interest had now shifted towards the Congress alliance. “There are daily telephonic discussions on the alliance. This itself shows that people are looking for an alternative,” he remarked.

He also urged the Prime Minister to visit Jubin Kshetra in Sonapur and confer the Bharat Ratna on late singer Zubeen Garg, saying Assam’s cultural icons deserved national recognition.