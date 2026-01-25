PPT on Gogoi’s alleged Pak link SIT report ready; release after Jan 31: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said the State government would shortly make public a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report detailing the alleged links of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan, asserting that the findings carry serious national security implications.

Addressing the press, Sarma said a PowerPoint presentation is being prepared to present the findings in detail and will be placed in the public domain within a few days.

“We were making a PowerPoint presentation yesterday, and what we have seen is frightening. Every detail of Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan link SIT report will be placed in the public domain very soon,” the Chief Minister said, adding that national media organisations from outside Assam would also be invited for the disclosure.

Sarma said January 31 had initially been considered for releasing the report, but the date may be pushed slightly due to the Union Budget presentation scheduled for February 1.

Taking aim at Gogoi’s recent political engagements, the Chief Minister alleged that such meetings had “turned into a political tool” that posed a challenge to Assam’s culture, religion and heritage.

“Only by defeating the Congress party can the nation and the state remain safe,” Sarma said.

Sarma also targeted senior Congress leader and Assam Assembly polls observer for the party, Bhupesh Baghel, alleging his involvement in multiple controversies, including money siphoning through the Mahadev app and alleged involving the recovery of a sex scandal.

“Every Congress leader is associated with some form of misleading or questionable activity,” he alleged.

Referring to Congress ticket applications, Sarma claimed that of around 750 applications received by the party, a majority were from members of the “miya” community.

“Out of about 750 shortlisted applications, nearly 600 are from miya candidates, while only 120 to 130 are from Hindu candidates,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also renewed his attack on the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), reiterating allegations against the institution and its founder, Mahbubul Haque.

“I have been saying for a long time that USTM is a web of lies. There are serious allegations, including fake OBC certificates and corruption,” Sarma claimed, warning that people associated with the institution should remain cautious.

He further alleged that a woman associated with Haque is under the purview of the Delhi Police and claimed that Haque had links with terrorist organisations, Al-Qaeda, in the past.

“Mahbubul Haque earnings were also associated with Al- Qaeda initially and we have proof of it,” he asserted.