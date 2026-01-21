Assam Congress receives 750 ticket applications since Jan 5; Dhing leads with 26

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has received around 750 applications seeking party tickets across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, with a noticeable increase in participation by women and young aspirants, APCC treasurer Hema Hari Pegu said on Wednesday.

Addressing the press at Rajiv Bhawan here, Pegu said the application process, which began on January 5, has been extended till January 28 in view of the strong response from aspirants.

Applications were initially accepted at the APCC headquarters from January 5 to January 20.

“So far, around 750 applications have already been submitted. Given the response, the party has decided to continue the process till January 28,” he said.

Among constituencies with the highest number of applications, Dhing topped the list with 26, followed by Chenga (17), Mandia (16), Barchalla (14), Dalgaon (14), Bilasipara (13), Sonai (12), Rangia (12), Algapur–Katli Cherra (12) and Karimganj (11).

Constituencies recording the lowest number of applications included Dotma, Kokrajhar, Abhayapuri, Baksa, Bhergaon, Udalguri, Amri and Rongkhang with one each, while Nazira, Haflong, Majbat, Dibrugarh, Khowang and Sidli–Chirang saw two applications each.

Dispelling speculation about a lack of interest from Upper Assam, Pegu said constituencies in the region have witnessed a healthy turnout.

“In areas like Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, we have received an average of six applications per constituency. Jonai has seen seven applicants, Sadiya six, Makum six, and both Lakhimpur and Dakuakhana have five each,” he said, adding that most constituencies have recorded six to seven aspirants on average.

He said Nagaon’s Dhing constituency has received the highest number of applications so far.

Referring to constituencies previously believed to be reluctant, Pegu said interest has picked up even there.

“There was an impression that no one would apply from Na Duar following a request by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, but nine candidates have filed applications from the constituency,” he said.

Pegu also noted that Nazira, which initially had no applicants, has now seen two applications being filed.

Sharing preliminary analysis of 264 applications received between January 5 and January 16, Pegu said 153 applicants were Hindu and 103 Muslim, while 233 were male and 31 female.

“Applications have come almost equally from Hindu and Muslim communities,” he added.

The remaining applications are yet to be fully scrutinised. “The average age of applicants is around 50 years, and a majority, 233 candidates, are graduates or above,” he said.

Highlighting a key trend, Pegu said women and youth participation has increased significantly this time.

“The number of women applicants is higher this year, with over 100 women aspirants having applied,” he added.

“Candidates have filed applications with the aim of bringing the change that people in Assam want to see,” Pegu said, expressing confidence that the response reflects growing organisational mobilisation ahead of the elections.