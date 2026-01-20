Assam Congress extends ticket application deadline to Jan 28 amid aspirant rush

Guwahati, Jan 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has extended the last date for submission of applications for party tickets for the Assam Assembly elections to January 28.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, follows an overwhelming response from aspirants at the party headquarters in Guwahati.

According to an official communication issued by the APCC, the extension was approved on the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

The letter, issued from Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, comes after the Congress headquarters witnessed an unprecedented rush of ticket aspirants over the past two days.

The heavy turnout led to severe congestion within the premises, making movement difficult for party workers and visitors.

From early morning, aspirants queued up at Rajiv Bhawan on GS Road to submit their application forms, many accompanied by supporters and party workers.













The notification





Several sitting MLAs and senior Congress leaders were also present to file their applications.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, who submitted his application on Tuesday, said he would seek the party ticket from Nazira in Sivasagar district.

“To counter the BJP’s anti-Constitution and anti-Assam policies, the Congress and its allies will contest all 126 Assembly constituencies and unite the people,” Saikia said.

According to figures available till 7 pm on Monday, around 300 aspirants submitted their applications in a single day, reflecting the intense interest within the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

APCC treasurer Hemahari Pegu had earlier said on January 19 that more than 600 aspirants had already filed applications for party tickets across various Assembly constituencies in the State.

Among those who submitted their nomination papers on Monday were former minister Pranati Phukan, sitting MLAs Wazed Ali Choudhury, Pradip Sarkar and Abdul Baten Khandkar, former MLA Rozlina Tirkey, and senior leaders including Benu Nath, Gopal Sharma, Utpal Gogoi, Deep Bayan, Ajay Gogoi and Manoranjan Buragohain.

Youth leaders Pallavi Saikia, Bidisha Neog and Palakshi Das also filed their applications, along with several other aspirants such as Ratul Kalita, Ratul Patowary, Luit Kumar Barman, Kridip Barman, Tanzil Hussain, Mohsin Khan and Jeherul Islam.

Party sources said the rush of aspirants is unlikely to ease, with several senior leaders and hundreds of additional applicants expected to arrive at Rajiv Bhawan in the coming days.