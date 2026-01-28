‘He comes like a tourist’: Assam CM attacks Gogoi over ‘Bor Assam’ remarks

Guwahati, Jan 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, mounted a sharp political offensive against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, centering his attack on Gogoi’s remarks on creating a “Bor Assam”, while questioning his familiarity with the state and commitment to its people.

Addressing the press after Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhitan (MMUA) cheque distribution in Ranganadi, Sarma said the Congress leader’s statements lacked credibility and should not be taken seriously.

“If Gaurav Gogoi is asked to name the constituencies between Tinsukia and Golaghat, he will not be able to do so. He comes to Assam like a tourist. He visits briefly to see whether something can be politically gained and then leaves. He has no real responsibility towards Assam,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking direct aim at Gogoi’s “Bor Assam” pitch, Sarma questioned its intent and implications.

“Nowadays, he speaks about forming a Bor Assam. But the basic requirement is that the people must be citizens of Assam. His own children are not citizens of Assam. The Bor Assam that Gaurav Gogoi talks about will consist only of miya people. Therefore, there is no reason to attach any importance to what he says,” Sarma alleged.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government’s welfare initiatives, particularly the MMUA.

“In the Ranganadi constituency alone, 25,000 beneficiaries have received assistance under the scheme. So far, it has been implemented in 96 constituencies, and the remaining 30 constituencies will be covered in the coming days,” Sarma said.

Outlining the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sarma said Shah would arrive in Assam on January 29 and stay overnight in Dibrugarh.

“On January 30, Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Assam Legislative Assembly complex. He will also attend several programmes before travelling to Dhemaji to participate in a Mising cultural festival,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, Shah is scheduled to visit the BJP party office in Guwahati later in the evening and will depart for West Bengal the same night around 7 pm.

On the political outlook in Ranganadi, Sarma expressed confidence in his party’s prospects.

“Ranganadi will definitely have a BJP candidate. I am absolutely certain about that,” he said.