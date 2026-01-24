‘Join to work, not for tickets,’ says CM Sarma on ex-AASU leaders joining BJP

Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, confirmed that several former leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), including its former general secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah, are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking on the sidelines of a seed-capital distribution programme at Barkhetri, Nalbari, the Chief Minister issued a clear message that late entrants should not expect election tickets immediately.

He added that the BJP welcomes the former student leaders, but their role would be to strengthen the organisation rather than seek electoral positions right away.

“I want to tell everyone that those joining late should not expect or hope for party tickets. We welcome them and they should contribute by working at the party front. Joining today and receiving a party ticket tomorrow will be difficult,” Sarma said.

He further added, “I would like to address Shankarjyoti Baruah and his associates, join to work for the party. We welcome you, but do not hope for election tickets this time.”.

Apart from Baruah, the list of joinees include former AASU central executive member Kanak Gogoi; former AASU leader Arjun Chetry from Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district; former AASU leader Rajib Gogoi from Jonai in Dhemaji district; former AASU leader Roktim Bora from Jorhat; former president of Tinsukia Students’ Union Satya Borgohain; former president of Majuli Students’ Union Pranjit Hazarika; former ATTSA leader from Dibrugarh Shibo Karmakar; AAP leader and former Duliajan Panchayat president Bablu Bhumij; and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leader Samiranjan Borsaikia.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also addressed the ongoing controversy over the Special Revision (SR) exercise in Assam, asserting that there is “no debate” over the issue and defended the government’s actions.

“There is no debate over SR. Which Hindu family has received a notice? Which Assamese Muslim household has seen a notice?” Sarma asked, claiming that notices were being issued only to illegal Bangladesh nationals living in the state.

“We have to issue notices to Bangladesh nationals living here. There is nothing to hide. I am troubling them. They must understand that Assamese people, in some way, are opposing and resisting them,” he marked.

Sarma added that such action would continue through SR, eviction drives and border police measures.

“We are with everyone, but we cannot live with someone who can kill our community,” the Chief Minister said.

In the event, Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000 under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan to 30,806 women self-help group beneficiaries.