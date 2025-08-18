Naga women briefly stop eviction drive in Uriamghat over land claims; confront officials

Golaghat, August 18: Excavators and backhoe loaders resumed operations in Rengma Reserve Forest on Monday as part of the second phase of the Assam government’s eviction drive, aimed at clearing around 2,500 bighas of land allegedly encroached by illegal settlers.

The drive began peacefully in the villages of Haldibari and Krishnapur. However, tensions flared when a group of Naga women from neighbouring Nagaland intervened at Krishnapur, claiming the land belonged to Liphayan village in Wokha district and attempting to halt the eviction.

Eyewitnesses said some members of the group carried sharp weapons and tried to obstruct the proceedings.

Administration officials, accompanied by border magistrates from both states, CRPF personnel, forest officials, and police, quickly arrived at the site to take control.

“They had discussions with the border magistrates and for now have left. Tomorrow, a district commissioner-level meeting between officials of both states is scheduled,” said Bikash Bora, President of Dhanshiri Sub-division AASU.

Bora praised the swift action of both state administrations to maintain peace but urged the Assam government to complete surveys in all villages within the reserve forest and continue eviction operations if necessary.

“There are still many illegal settlements that haven’t been cleared. A third phase may be required to remove all encroachments,” he added.

The disputed area belt (DAB) along the Assam–Nagaland border has been tense since August 2, when 8,900 bighas of encroached forest land were reclaimed during the first phase of the drive.

Clashes escalated on Independence Day when three Assamese youths were allegedly assaulted and shot at by armed miscreants from Nagaland in Merapani.

Unrest, including blank firing and a house burning, was also reported in Thuribari’s DAB on August 12.

Assam MLA Biswajit Phukan recently announced that Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Neiphiu Rio are expected to visit the eviction sites, where the issue is likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, afforestation efforts continue in cleared areas such as Sonari Beel. Last week, the Forest Department and other agencies participated in a programme to plant approximately 15,000 saplings over 60 hectares of reclaimed land.

The Assam government has maintained that Nagaland authorities have fully cooperated during the eviction drive and stressed that there is “no conflict” between the states.

The 512-km Assam–Nagaland boundary has remained unsettled for decades, frequently witnessing violent flare-ups over land, resources, and encroachment.



