Panic in Uriamghat as blank firing, house arson raise Assam-Nagaland border tensions

Uriamghat, August 12: The Assam-Nagaland border in Uriamghat witnessed a fresh wave of tension on Monday night after multiple rounds of blank firing and the burning of a house in the disputed area belt (DAB) of Thuribari.

The incident has stirred fear among locals and sparked allegations of a deliberate attempt to stall eviction drives in the Rengma forest area.

According to villagers, around five rounds were fired into the air from Liphain, near Thuribari, late Monday night.

The gunfire caused panic in nearby settlements, including Janakpur, Ranipukhuri, Krishnapur, and Shantipur, a locality primarily inhabited by the Kachari community.

Simultaneously, a fire broke out at the house of a local resident, Salam Ali.

Witnesses noted that the border magistrate, Uriamghat Police Station’s officer-in-charge, and CRPF personnel rushed to the site. However, several locals expressed dissatisfaction with the officials’ conduct.

“When two CRPF personnel came to inspect the fire, they spoke only to the Naga residents present and ignored us, the local villagers. They even prevented us from recording videos, while the Naga side was allowed to film freely,” alleged the village head.

Locals suspect the fire was deliberately set after a survey for eviction was conducted on Salam Ali’s property earlier that day.

“The main house was untouched; only the warehouse and farmhouse were burned. This raises questions about whether the incident was staged to implicate the Naga side and derail the eviction drive,” said a resident.

The village head further claimed the episode was part of a broader plan to encroach on Assamese land.

“I clearly heard five gunshots that night, as did others. This is Assam’s land, and the Nagas are attempting to occupy it. We demand the Chief Minister ensure that not an inch is lost. Since last year, there have been attempts to create trouble. The area is mainly inhabited by Bodo people who have resisted these advances. The firing and arson appear premeditated to provoke conflict,” he said.

Meanwhile, an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader called for stringent security measures in the sensitive border area.

“Whether the attackers were Nagas or others, the culprits must face the strictest punishment. The house had not been evicted; only a notice had been issued,” the AASU member told The Assam Tribune.

As of this report, security agencies, including the police, have not issued any official statement regarding the incident.