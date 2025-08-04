Post-eviction, Uriamghat locals fear fresh land grab by Naga claimants

Jorhat/Golaghat, Aug 4: Two days after the Assam government reclaimed nearly 8,900 bighas of encroached forest land during the first phase of its eviction drive in Uriamghat, fresh tensions have gripped the border area as fears of renewed land encroachment by Naga residents surface.

Local organisations and residents of Uriamghat, especially those near the Rengma and Dakshin Nambor Reserve Forests, have raised concerns over a potential wave of post-eviction land grabbing, fearing that the freshly cleared areas along the Assam-Nagaland border could soon be occupied by individuals from across the state line.

“We support the government’s eviction drive fully. But since we are located on the border, there’s fear that Naga individuals might retaliate or try to grab the land,” said one local resident, urging the administration to deploy security forces to safeguard Assamese families.

While Naga residents had earlier expressed support for Assam's eviction efforts, several have now been reportedly spotted in cleared zones of Gelajan and Rajapukhuri, openly claiming the land as their own.

Their public statements, captured by local press, have added fuel to an already volatile atmosphere.

“The illegal settlers had taken over our land and let their cattle destroy our crops. We thank CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the eviction,” said a Naga resident, claiming parts of the cleared land as their property.

Another Naga individual, echoing similar sentiments, added, “Illegal occupation by outsiders has long plagued this region. Had the eviction not happened now, we’d have lost our land permanently. These settlers bring trouble, and if we resist, conflict follows.”

Such remarks have deepened anxieties among Assamese families, who fear that another round of encroachment — this time potentially backed by stronger cross-border claims — could soon unfold.

“Just as the government acted against encroachers, it must now protect the locals from future threats,” a resident pleaded.

This unfolding tension has reignited age-old border disputes and demographic anxieties in the region, with both Assamese and Naga communities laying claim to the same land.

The situation remains delicate, and locals are urging the state to couple eviction efforts with sustained security and vigilance to avoid unrest.