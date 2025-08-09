Plantation drive begins in Uriamghat’s Rengma Forest with 15,000 saplings for 60 ha

Golaghat, Aug 9: After reclaiming nearly 8,900 bighas of forest land in Uriamghat, the first phase of a large-scale plantation drive began on Saturday at Sonari Bil in the Rengma Reserve Forest.

Local residents, alongside officials from various departments, including the Forest Department, participated in the programme, which aims to plant around 15,000 saplings over approximately 60 hectares of cleared land.

“It’s like a festival today. We are really happy, and the locals came to witness it. We started with 15,000 Uriam saplings,” said Special Chief Secretary M.K. Yadava, adding that the drive will continue until September 23.

The Forest Department has also announced plans to develop Rengma Reserve Forest as an eco-tourism destination, with village-based tourism initiatives in partnership with local communities.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we hope the Rengma Reserve Forest turns green very soon,” said Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta.

The plantation drive follows a large-scale eviction operation on July 29 to clear alleged encroachments from over 11,000 bighas of forest land.

The demolition covered villages including Sonaribil Top, 2nd Pithaghat, 2nd Dayalpur, 3rd Dayalpur, Dolonpathar, Kherbari, Bidyapur, Bidyapur Market, 2nd Madhupur, Anadapur, Rajapukhuri, and Gelajan.

Officials said notices were served to 1,500 of the roughly 2,000 families residing in the area before the eviction.