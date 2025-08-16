3 from Wokha held for armed attack in Golaghat amid post-eviction land grab tensions

Golaghat, August 16: The long-simmering tension along the Assam–Nagaland border flared into violence on Independence Day, as three Assamese youth were assaulted and shot at by armed miscreants in Merapani, Golaghat district, on Friday.

The victims, identified as Prakash Boro, Simasat Basumatari and Kushol Basumatary, were returning from a picnic in Nagaland’s Runibasti with four others when they were stopped by a group of armed men. The miscreants allegedly demanded identity documents before launching a brutal attack.

“They asked for Aadhaar cards. We said we had come only for a picnic and could show digital IDs, but they refused to listen. They began hitting us, and when I tried to run, they fired. The bullet hit me,” recounted Boro, who sustained gunshot injuries.

Another survivor, Kushol Musahary, alleged the attackers carried rifles and even opened fire on their vehicles when the group attempted to flee.

On Saturday, a swift joint operation by Nagaland Police, CRPF and Golaghat Police led to the arrest of three accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Zakhai Sumi (32), Honito Yepthome (36) and Khahosha Zhimo (34). All three hail from Old Roni Bosti under Bhandari police station in Wokha district, Nagaland.

A border magistrate–level meeting was held at the CRPF Sector Headquarters in Merapani, attended by the BMs of Assam and Nagaland, the SDPO of Bhandari, the Sector Commander of the CRPF, and the Officer-in-Charge of Merapani Police Station.

The Nagaland officials assured that strict legal action would follow. It was further decided that the neutral force (CRPF), along with both state administrations, will closely monitor the situation.

Border dispute festers

For decades, the 512-km Assam–Nagaland border has remained unsettled, with frequent flare-ups over land, resources and encroachment. The August-15 attack came close on the heels of a series of confrontations in Golaghat district.

Eviction drives by the Assam government in the Rengma forest areas have further intensified the border dispute, with both sides staking claim to portions of land cleared during the first phase of the eviction.

On August 4, three Naga village councils issued public warnings asserting jurisdiction over parts of Assam’s Negheribil area in Merapani, sparking outrage among student and farmer groups.

In response, the indigenous Mising community of 2 No. Negheribil held a press meet, voicing deep concern and demanding security from the Assam government. The administration had reclaimed over 300 bighas of encroached land in Negheribil on August 8.

Tensions escalated again on the eve of Independence Day following reports of vandalised boundary markers, erection of temporary shelters, and signboards declaring “Ruchan village jurisdiction Wokha (Lotha)” in the recently cleared areas. Authorities later moved in and demolished the encroachments.

Assam's response

The Assam government, however, has been maintaining that the Nagaland authorities have fully cooperated during the eviction drive and there is “no conflict” with the neighbouring state.

On Saturday, local legislator Biswajit Phukan informed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to visit the region soon and review the ongoing afforestation drive in the cleared areas of Rengam forest.

Speaking to the press, he also added that the government is mulling over to invite Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to the programme.

The Assam government, on August 9, had rolled out a comprehensive afforestation programme in the disputed belt, seen as both an environmental safeguard and a deterrent against encroachment.

In light of recent developments, observers believe that post-eviction land grab along the interstate border may emerge as a key point of discussion when the Chief Ministers meet with local stakeholders.