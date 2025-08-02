Around 8900 bighas of land reclaimed as first phase of Uriamghat eviction drive ends

Uriamghat, August 2: In a poignant climax to the first phase of the eviction operation in Assam’s protected Uriamghat forest region, the final call to prayer - Azan - echoed through the demolished remains of a mosque in Madhupur No. 2 on Saturday.

For locals, it was a moment of spiritual farewell before bulldozers flattened structures that had stood for decades. “This mosque was a part of our lives, it was built around 1970,” said a resident, overwhelmed with emotion.

“We accept what the government is doing. But our grief is deep. Our homes are gone, and now our place of worship too. We have not resisted the eviction, but witnessing our masjid and madrasa being razed breaks us,” shared another displaced resident.

The large-scale eviction operation, one of the biggest in the state, officially concluded its first phase today, successfully clearing illegal settlements in Bidyapur and Madhupur. Over the five-day campaign, the Forest Department has reclaimed approximately 8900 bighas of encroached land and dismantled more than 4,000 unauthorised structures across high-density zones including Bidyapur, Pithaghat, Sonaribeel, Doyalpur, Dolonipathar, Kherbari, Anandapur, and Madhupur.

According to Special Chief Secretary Shri M.K. Yadav, field teams are actively assessing residual encroachments to prepare for the second phase. He added, “Land survey teams are continuing their work. Around 205 households in Negheribil under Merapani in the Doyang Reserve Forest have already been served notices. The next eviction drive will begin from August 8.”

The eviction drive, while legally mandated and largely peaceful, has deeply affected local communities. Eight religious structures - mosques and madrasas, were demolished in villages like Bidyapur, Dalnipathar, Madhupur, and Kherbari. Residents, displaced without incident, performed final prayers and watched silently as bulldozers rolled in.

While the state continues its crackdown on forest encroachment, Sarupathar MLA Shri Biswajit Phukan expressed confidence in the administration’s efforts.

“I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Special Chief Secretary, and the District Administration. This eviction is vital not only to protect our forests but also to unlock the eco-tourism potential of the Rengma Reserve Forest,” he said, adding that eviction would continue in parts of the Nambor South Reserve Forest, including Gelajan and 3 No. Rajapukhuri.

District Commissioner Shri Pulak Mahanta praised the collaborative coordination of all departments involved.

“Meticulous field-level planning ensured the operation remained peaceful,” he said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, Shri Rajen Singh echoed similar sentiments, crediting the Assam Police and CRPF for maintaining law and order. He also confirmed that significant arms, ammunition, and narcotics were recovered from the area prior to the eviction.

“Now that the land is cleared, the authorities must ensure Naga miscreants do not encroach again,” warned a concerned local, emphasising the need for continuous patrolling along the volatile Assam–Nagaland border.

Monitoring the drive closely were senior officers including Special Chief Secretary Shri M.K. Yadav, Inspector General of Police Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and senior officials from the Police, Forest Department, and District Administration.