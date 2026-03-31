Assam CM accuses Congress of politicising Zubeen Garg, cites ‘strategy video’

Guwahati, March 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, accused the Congress of “politicising” cultural icon Zubeen Garg, alleging that a political consultancy firm has advised the party to leverage the issue for electoral gains ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan following the launch of the BJP’s manifesto, Sarma claimed that a viral video purportedly shows members of the firm, Inclusive Mind, suggesting that the Congress repeatedly raise the Garg issue as part of its campaign strategy.

According to the Chief Minister, the meeting allegedly took place on March 16, and the video has since been circulating on social media since.

“Inclusive Mind has stated that Zubeen’s issue must be brought up as much as possible, and that there is no other way to secure seats. We have video evidence. People who were there have sent us the visuals,” Sarma said.

Issuing a warning, Sarma alleged a “conspiracy” and said strict action would follow if he returns to power. “If I become Chief Minister again, we will arrest all the members of Inclusive Mind for the conspiracy they were formulating,” he said.

Urging the Congress to refrain from dragging the singer into politics, Sarma added, “Garg himself had said ‘politics nokoriba bondhu’. I repeat the same to Gaurav Gogoi and Rokibul Hussain - do not do politics with Zubeen.”

The Chief Minister further alleged that the Congress has included references to Garg in its manifesto to “fan” public emotions.

“Congress has committed a sin by dragging Zubeen Garg into its manifesto. He is deeply loved; there could be nothing more upsetting than using him for vote bank politics,” he said.

Referring to the legal proceedings related to the mysterious death of the icon in Singapore waters, Sarma said the case is already before a fast-track court.

“Congress even questioned why a fast-track court has not been set up. They don’t know the process has already begun. I want the matter to conclude within a month,” he added.

He also criticised Congress leaders for what he described as selective politics. “They visit Zubeen Kshetra because it suits their electoral politics. Why don’t they visit Bhupen Hazarika’s samadhi or Swahid Smarak Khetra? This shows the kind of politics they are doing,” Sarma said.

In a separate attack, the Chief Minister targeted APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, raising questions about his alleged foreign assets and visits.

“I urge Gaurav Gogoi to disclose details of his assets and property in Britain and Pakistan. The affidavit submitted to the Election Commission does not mention his wife’s salary from Pakistan or any bank account there,” Sarma alleged.

He further claimed that a recent discussion aired on a Pakistani television channel had referred to Gogoi’s visit, raising questions about its nature.

“Day before yesterday, a debate on a Pakistan TV channel mentioned Gaurav Gogoi’s visit as part of some NGO activity. This raises questions because he had earlier said the visit was purely private,” Sarma said.