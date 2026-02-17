Assam CM warns of ‘chaos’ in Congress ticket process, reopens old wounds

Guwahati, Feb 18: With the Congress grappling with internal turmoil ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on the principal Opposition party, alleging deep fissures, ticket-related controversies and leadership discord.

Speaking to the press after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma referred to a meeting of Congress leaders held at the residence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Monday, following the tendering of his resignation.

Claiming that tensions ran high during the meeting, Sarma alleged that one leader warned another against “disrespect”, adding that accusations of “parachute landing” leadership were made.

He further claimed that a senior leader told Borah that his own electoral future is uncertain in the present circumstances. “I am 100% honest about what I am saying,” Sarma asserted.

On whether he would meet Borah on February 17, the Chief Minister said he would travel to Karbi Anglong and Diphu before visiting Borah’s residence later in the evening. “I have talked to him over telephone,” he said.

Turning to the issue of ticket distribution, Sarma alleged that while preliminary lists had been prepared at Monday’s meeting, a political consultancy firm, Inclusive Minds, had transacted crores of rupees in the State in the name of minority tickets.

He claimed that separate final lists were being prepared by individuals associated with the firm, naming Saksham Marwah and Sunil Kanugolu, and predicted “chaos” on the final day of ticket allocation.

He added that while the BJP could also face internal strains during ticket distribution, “there is no money involved”.

The Chief Minister also revisited his own exit from the Congress, recounting internal leadership developments and past interactions with senior leaders.

He claimed that 58 MLAs had once supported him for the post of Chief Minister, while 12 opposed him, and alleged that “justice was not done at that time”.

Sarma further claimed that Sonia Gandhi had once invited him to her residence to fix a date for his oath-taking, but that the decision was altered subsequently.

He described his eventual departure from the Congress as a “blessing of God”, saying it enabled him to pursue his current political agenda.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet, which met ahead of the presentation of the Vote on Accounts for 2026–27, approved several key proposals. The decisions include:

• Cabinet approved expansion of the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, adding 1,35,000 eligible beneficiaries.

• Granted 3% reservation in Grade I and Grade II government jobs for youth from tea plantation and Adivasi communities.

• Sanctioned Rs 340 crore for construction of a second Sainik School in the Langvoku region of Karbi Anglong district.

• Approved allocation of 31 bighas of land in Dhemaji to the Assam Cricket Association for construction of a stadium.

• Cleared distribution of land pattas under Mission Basundhara.

• Approved Rs 20 crore for development of the historic-religious site Borbheti near Jorhat.

• Extended earned leave for state government teachers from 10 days to 15 days.