‘Many parties have approached me’: Bhupen Borah before meet with Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 17: Political uncertainty continues to cloud the Assam Congress after senior leader Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party and indicated that he will contest the upcoming Assembly elections outside the Grand Old Party.

Addressing the press in an emotional interaction on Tuesday, Borah said he currently has no party affiliation.

“I have tendered my resignation and have not withdrawn it. Many parties have approached me. I am studying all the proposals. Some of my well-wishers from Hyderabad and Delhi are coming, and I will announce my decision soon,” he said.

The former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief added that he is prepared to abide by the people’s decision.

“Today I feel like a boat without an oar. Whatever the people decide, I will accept. I want to stay connected with the public, whether in politics or otherwise,” he said.

Declaring his political intent, Borah stated that he has decided to enter the electoral fray.

“I will contest the election. I have always worked for the people and will continue to do so,” he said, adding that he is considering contesting from either Bihpuria or Ranganadi.

With his exit from the Congress now appearing imminent, Borah criticised the party leadership, claiming that a large section of leaders are subjected to “mental torture”.

“Many people in Congress are not ready to leave the party, but they are also not ready to accept APCC (R). They are in a state of mental distress. The party today has become APCC (R), and I cannot remain a part of this,” he said.

He also questioned who benefited from the breaking of the Opposition alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), arguing that the move weakened the Congress electorally.

“If the alliance had not been broken, Badruddin Ajmal would not have been defeated in Dhubri. The people of Assam will analyse everything,” he remarked.

Borah further referred to past political decisions and his role in strengthening the party. Recalling his efforts to bring leaders such as Ranoj Pegu into the Congress, he said,

“At that time it was explained that his joining would empower the party and help it win several seats in Upper Assam. Today, the situation is before everyone; where is Congress now?”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reiterated his stand on the issue and publicly invited Borah to join the BJP.

Sarma said he would meet Borah and expressed hope that he would join the BJP.

“He remains one of the last prominent Hindu grassroots leaders in Assam Congress. At his invitation, I will meet him this evening. It is my sincere wish that by joining the BJP family, he would strengthen our efforts,” Sarma said.

He added that Borah has not withdrawn his resignation. “If he had taken back his resignation, why would he invite me to his house? We will meet and then a decision will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.

With Borah’s next move keenly watched, his decision could reshape Assam’s Opposition dynamics ahead of the Assembly polls as the BJP eyes gains from Congress’s internal rift.