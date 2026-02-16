Ex-APCC chief Bhupen Borah quits Congress; CM Sarma says ‘BJP doors open’

Guwahati, Feb 16: In a major blow to Assam Congress ahead of Assembly polls, former APCC chief Bhupen Borah resigned on Monday.

Submitting his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at around 8 am, he reportedly stated that he was being “ignored” by the party leadership and was not being given “due importance” within the state unit.

“Yes, I have sent the resignation letter to the national leadership. The matter concerns my self-respect. I have informed the leaders of the central committee about everything. Whatever they have to say, I will let you know,” Borah said.

Referring to internal organisational issues, Borah alleged confusion within the party and questioned decision-making processes regarding leadership and responsibilities.

However, Borah clarified that he is not quitting politics. “I do not want to say anything more at this moment. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and provide all details. I do not hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,” he said.

He further stated that his resignation was not directed against any particular individual and was not due to personal reasons.

“I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am concerned about the future of the party. I have explained my reasons in detail in the resignation letter sent to the high command,” he added.

On speculation about joining another political party, Borah said he has not received any proposal so far and will decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters and well-wishers.

‘No issues if he joins BJP’:CM reacts

Reacting to Borah’s resignation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made strong remarks against the Congress, alleging that individuals from “humble backgrounds” cannot sustain themselves in the party.

He criticised the party’s internal environment and recent organisational decisions, including candidate selection and campaign strategies. Sarma also said he would meet Borah at his residence on February 17 to discuss his future political plans.

“He has not contacted the BJP yet. I have no issue if he joins our party. The door is open,” Sarma said, adding that the BJP would consider supporting Borah’s political career if he decides to switch sides.

The Chief Minister further made political predictions regarding the future electoral prospects of several Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia.

He alleged internal power struggles within the party and claimed more resignations could follow.

“I am not surprised by Borah’s resignation. Before the 2029 Lok Sabha election, Pradyut Bordoloi will also resign from the party. A Hindu and a humble person cannot stay in the party as the environment is not there,” Sarma said.

“Assam’s politics is taking a terrifying turn, and after the 2027 Census results, no Hindu member will be able to stay in Congress. If I say there is space in BJP, then everyone will resign. Then only Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain and Jayanta Baruah will stay,” he said.

On Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma claimed that the Congress MP is focused on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections rather than the 2026 Assembly polls.

“He thinks Congress will win in 2029 in Delhi and he will become a minister in Delhi, and in 2031 he will play in Assam. He doesn’t have any election plan for 2026. His planning is for 2029,” Sarma alleged.

Regarding Leader of Oppsoition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, Sarma claimed that he would lose in the upcoming Assembly polls and suggested he might eventually join the BJP.

Following Borah’s resignation, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, along with other Congress leaders, visited Borah’s residence for discussions. At the time of filing this report, no conclusive statements have been issued from the APCC.

Borah’s exit has intensified political speculation in Assam, with both the ruling BJP and the Congress closely watching his next move ahead of the elections.