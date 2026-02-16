Resignation row in Assam Congress: Borah seeks time, party says it’s withdrawn

Guwahati, Feb 16: Contradictory statements emerged from the Assam Congress on Monday after former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Bihpuria MLA Bhupen Borah tendered his resignation to the party’s central leadership.

Six hours after submitting his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Borah said he is reconsidering the move and would announce a final decision “latest by Tuesday morning”.

Addressing the press at his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati, Borah said that he had been in communication with the party leadership for some time over internal concerns.

“I resigned without consulting my family. I have now heard from Jitendra Singh and my colleagues. I will discuss the matter with my family and inform you of my final decision by tonight or tomorrow morning,” he said.

He also alleged that decisions within the party had affected him personally, saying, “This decision (to resign) is not an individual decision.”

Citing his long association with the Congress dating back to his childhood, Borah said his political journey was deeply influenced by his grandfather.

“I was drawn to the Congress from a young age because of my grandfather. Tarun Ram Phukan had written to him, and I grew up listening to stories about the party. It has been 32 years as a Congressman, and I have worked extensively for it. When I felt that my suggestions were not being heeded, I submitted my resignation,” he said.

The press interaction was also attended by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and AICC general secretary Manish Chatrath, among others.

AICC claims resignation withdrawn

In contrast, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh asserted that Borah has already withdrawn his resignation following discussions with the party’s top leadership.

“We requested him to take back the resignation. Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal also spoke to Borah about retracting it for about 15 minutes. Ours is a democratic party where issues are resolved through dialogue,” Singh said.

He added that the party high command has not accepted Borah’s resignation and that the matter had been resolved amicably.

Earlier in the day, senior state Congress leaders gathered at Borah’s residence for nearly three hours to deliberate on the issue.

After the meeting, while Borah maintained that he would take time to make a final announcement, Singh reiterated that the resignation had effectively been withdrawn.

“He is a significant member of the AICC and will lead our campaign for the Assembly polls. There is rumour-mongering, but I assure you that the Assam Congress will fight the elections unitedly,” Singh said.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi described Borah as a “pillar of strength” for the party in Assam. “In today’s Assam, he is one of the most vocal leaders against the present government. Differences of opinion can arise, but everyone wants the party to grow stronger,” Gogoi said.

Concluding the briefing, Singh announced that the Congress would hold a strategic meeting on preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections later in the day and said Borah would attend.

With Borah yet to formally clarify whether he will stand by or withdraw his resignation, the episode has triggered intense political speculation ahead of the Assembly polls.